FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,669. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $1,313,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

