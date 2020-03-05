FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,669. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $1,313,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
