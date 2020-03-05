FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $255,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $241,762.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

