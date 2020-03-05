SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

