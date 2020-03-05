Svb Leerink Weighs in on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 66,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $88,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,825.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,059 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after buying an additional 1,783,202 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,960,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.