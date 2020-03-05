Nexus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165,046.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Nexus has a market cap of $13.13 million and $165,046.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. During the last week, Nexus has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.