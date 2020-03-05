DigixDAO Price Up 2.4% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $43.30 or 0.00475617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Livecoin, Bitbns and Liqui. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $86.61 million and $553,363.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.02689168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00035607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00135058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, AirSwap, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Liqui, Bitbns, IDEX, BigONE, Binance, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

