Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Grin has a market capitalization of $36.53 million and $28.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011237 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, Hotbit and LBank. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 35,706,720 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, BitForex, LBank, TradeOgre, KuCoin and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

