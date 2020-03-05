Obyte Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $23.57 or 0.00258877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and $3,441.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.02689168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,529 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

