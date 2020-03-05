MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Hits $123.79 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00020685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bitbank, Bittrex and Bleutrade. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $123.79 million and $13.67 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,101.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.02554426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03739747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00688593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00765520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090098 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00577355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, QBTC, Bitbank, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Upbit and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

