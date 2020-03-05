Neblio Hits Market Cap of $10.49 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00007431 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $164,284.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,101,767 coins and its circulating supply is 15,508,460 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

