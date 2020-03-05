ECC Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042846 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00071648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,089.90 or 0.99836508 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00077411 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000771 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000437 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

