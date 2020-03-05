Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.72 million and $4,993.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Tidex, Kyber Network and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.02689168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00135058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Binance, Tidex, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bitbns and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

