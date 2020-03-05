BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $133,379.00 and $52.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.01001299 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,428,000 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

