aelf (ELF) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, aelf has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $55.17 million and $38.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BigONE, Kyber Network and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.02689168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00135058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Allbit, BCEX, BigONE, Binance, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bibox, Koinex, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinTiger, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi and ABCC.

