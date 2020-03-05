Kin (KIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,963.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $24,963.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.02689168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00135058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX, COSS, Allbit, Stellarport, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

