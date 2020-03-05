ProChain Tops One Day Volume of $1,530.00 (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. ProChain has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,530.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProChain has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00480785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.06017866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00060836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030324 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003644 BTC.

About ProChain

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

