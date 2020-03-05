Aeternity 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.24 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001977 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, CoinBene, Bithumb and BigONE. Aeternity has a market cap of $54.50 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000695 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,681,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,860,498 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Tokenomy, Zebpay, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Koinex, LATOKEN, Mercatox, DragonEX, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitMart, HADAX, Crex24, IDAX, Bithumb, CoinBene, Liqui, BigONE, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

