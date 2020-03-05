Aion Hits Market Cap of $59.38 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $59.38 million and $6.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001627 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Bilaxy, DragonEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.02689168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00135058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Liqui, Kucoin, Koinex, BitForex, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.