ARAW Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, ARAW has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $9,280.00 and $2.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00480785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.06017866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00060836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030324 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003644 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

