Nxt Price Tops $0.0137 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024451 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015333 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018793 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

