Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLYMETAL INTL/S has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and POLYMETAL INTL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR $30.72 billion 3.22 $4.04 billion $0.65 24.45 POLYMETAL INTL/S $1.88 billion 4.12 $354.00 million $0.79 20.89

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than POLYMETAL INTL/S. POLYMETAL INTL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and POLYMETAL INTL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 POLYMETAL INTL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and POLYMETAL INTL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 13.32% 26.06% 14.47% POLYMETAL INTL/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. POLYMETAL INTL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. POLYMETAL INTL/S pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. POLYMETAL INTL/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR beats POLYMETAL INTL/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistic, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in A Coruña, Spain.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl project located in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.