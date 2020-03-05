Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oyster Point Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A -$45.71 million -3.22 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors $809.44 million $156.53 million 4.96

Oyster Point Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A N/A Oyster Point Pharma Competitors -4,874.25% -120.37% -36.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oyster Point Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma Competitors 1246 3743 7543 345 2.54

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

