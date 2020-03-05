Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of BAX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,447. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

