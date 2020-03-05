NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 220,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 155,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

NVEE traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,510. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $720.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.