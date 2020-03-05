Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock worth $1,811,672. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 94,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,272. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

