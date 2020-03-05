SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

SINA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BOCOM International cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SINA by 1,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 205,864 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,455,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in SINA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 721,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SINA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $33.16. 31,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. SINA has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SINA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

