Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,194. The company has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.91.
In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.