Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,194. The company has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

