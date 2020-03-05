Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.69. 4,933,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,056,874. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average of $194.02. The stock has a market cap of $539.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

