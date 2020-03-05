EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.51.

EVOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $110,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $330,720 in the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

EVOP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 2,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

