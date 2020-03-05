Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.28.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,146. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

