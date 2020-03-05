GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 227,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
