GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 227,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

