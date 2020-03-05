Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after acquiring an additional 449,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 303,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

