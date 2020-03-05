Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.64.

AC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.10. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$30.86 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total transaction of C$216,241.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,505.79.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

