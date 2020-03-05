Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,124.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 9,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
