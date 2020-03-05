Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,124.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $466,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 9,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

