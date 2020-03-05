General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 969,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,939. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

