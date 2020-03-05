Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.78 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

