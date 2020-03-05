Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,954,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 345,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,228. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $928.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

