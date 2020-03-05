Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO Purchases $282,366.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. 1,534,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

