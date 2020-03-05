Kevin L. Timmons Sells 5,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CONE stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.49. 28,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 395,989 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

