Kevin L. Timmons Sells 5,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CONE stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.49. 28,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 159.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 395,989 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Reviewing INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR & POLYMETAL INTL/S
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Critical Contrast: CRYO-CELL International & Harsco
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Oyster Point Pharma vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Baxter International Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
NV5 Global Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Archer Daniels Midland Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report