Ah Kee Andrew Low Sells 4,041 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 4,041 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $278,424.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,010,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ah Kee Andrew Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $972,139.77.

On Friday, February 14th, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $94,959,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

