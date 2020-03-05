Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

GBNXF remained flat at $$19.34 during trading on Thursday. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

