Insider Selling: DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $938,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 536,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.