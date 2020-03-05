Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,894,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,494,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 754,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,237,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 171,622 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

