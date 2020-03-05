Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 11,595 Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,731. IMPINJ Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $566.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.16.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 24.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

