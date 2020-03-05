Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

DLGNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.