Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of IPPLF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

