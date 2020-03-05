Gregory B. Maffei Sells 5,355 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $279,905.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 312,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $2,964,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,168.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

