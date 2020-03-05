Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.09.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
BLDR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,087. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,554,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,117,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.