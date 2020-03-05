Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

BLDR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,087. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,554,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,117,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

