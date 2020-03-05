DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Christopher Sharp Sells 3,073 Shares

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Christopher Sharp sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $372,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 100,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $218,399,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $2,814,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $10,854,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $11,490,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.