Cindy Fiedelman Sells 2,623 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.66. The company had a trading volume of 100,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,401. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227,564 shares during the last quarter.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

